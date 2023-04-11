Matthew McConaughey Opens Up About Terrifying Flight He Experienced with Wife Camila Alves

"It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity," expressed the actor, while recalling the severe turbulence aboard a Lufthansa flight he took last month

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 09:27 PM
Matthew McConaughey arrives to the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of 'White Boy Rick' at Ryerson Theatre on September 7, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Matthew McConaughey. Photo: Tara Ziemba/WireImage

Matthew McConaughey is reflecting on his experience aboard a Lufthansa flight that endured severe turbulence last month.

The Academy Award winner, 53, was traveling en route from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, with his wife, Camila Alves, when the flight had to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"It's suspended disbelief. I mean, it's zero gravity," explained McConaughey while recalling the experience in a preview clip of his upcoming appearance on the Let's Talk Off Camera podcast shared by ET on Tuesday.

Alves, 41, had previously shared her recollection of the flight on Instagram, expressing that "the plane dropped almost 4000 feet."

McConaughey elaborated on when the plane dropped by saying he "immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on."

"My tray table is what held me down," he shared with podcast host Kelly Ripa. "I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened," he added, calling the experience a "hell of a scare."

"Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn't that long — one, two, three, four [seconds] — and then everything just comes crashing down," he continued.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor revealed that he got comfort from his pilot friend sitting beside him during the terrifying ordeal.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila
Rick Kern/WireImage

"I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot. And he was calm as could be," said McConaughey. "I was like, 'Can the plane hold that?' And he was like, 'These things are so tested that yes, don't worry, the plane structurally can hold that.' That was a big relief."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The FAA shared with PEOPLE in a statement that Lufthansa Flight 469 was flying 37,000 feet above Tennessee when it experienced "severe turbulence" that hospitalized seven passengers. It was able to land at the Virginia airport "without incident" at 9:10 p.m., the agency said.

Related Articles
A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England.
Sparks Fly From Ryanair Plane After Nose Gear Fails During Landing
Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger - Ant Anstead Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Ccsd8Z4rDhf/
Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Are Moving into a New Home 'They Both Love' Together: Source [Exclusive]
CELEBRITY IOU SEASON 3, LOS ANGELES - EP 314 DEMO DAY. FEATURING Heidi Klum. Portraits of Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Heidi. As seen on Celebrity IOU Season 3.
Celebs Revealed for Season 4 of the Property Brothers' Star-Studded Reno Show 'Celebrity IOU'
Olivia Culpo attends the 11th Annual Blossom Ball
Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale
*EXCLUSIVE* - Exclusive photographs of beloved actress Betty White's longtime Brentwood home which has been demolished and new construction begun on a new mega mansion
Betty White's Demolished Home: Construction Workers Lay Plans for New Mansion on Plot
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
This $700 Robot Vacuum and Mop That 'Makes Life Easier' Is Only $146 Right Now at Amazon
Casper Mattress Launch
Casper's Newest Cooling Mattress Is Also One of Its Most Affordable
Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
This Adorable Microwave Cleaner Quickly Steam Cleans 'Caked-On Food' — and It's Just $8 at Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan Tout
Dyson's Bladeless Fan That Doubles as an Air Purifier Just Went on Sale at Amazon
Drew Barrymore House Alarm Malfunction
WATCH: Drew Barrymore's Home Security Alarm Goes Off While She's in the Bath: 'Absolute Stress and Duress'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0Otgsrq9o/. Matthew McConaughey/Instagram
Matthew McConaughey Wears Bunny Ears and Plays the Bongos in Funny Throwback Easter Photo
Ree Drummond Outdoor Collection TOUT
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Walmart Collection Will Make 'Outdoor Spaces Sing with Fun'
Propad Thick Kneeling Pad Tout
This Gardening Kneeling Pad Shoppers Say Works Wonders on Knee Pain Is on Double Sale at Amazon
Best Amazon Home Deals
17 Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals We're Eyeing Right Now, Including a Meat Thermometer for 81% Off
Tsmine Spin Mop Bucket System Stainless Steel Deluxe 360 Spinning Mop
This Spin Mop Won't Leave Behind 'Any Streaks,' and It's on Sale for Just $50 at Amazon Right Now
Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $700 Stick Vacuum That's 'Just as Good' as a Dyson Is on Sale for Only $140 at Amazon