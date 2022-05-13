Matt Roloff of Little People, Big World Lists Family Farm Featured on TLC Series for $4 Million

"I've owned, created and worked the land for over 32 wonderful years, but it's time to lessen my load," Roloff tells PEOPLE

The Little People, Big World farm is officially on the market for $4 million.

Matt Roloff, 60, has listed 16 acres of the 109-acre Oregon property featured on the hit TLC show, including a 5,373-square-foot farmhouse, with Luxe Forbes Global Properties, PEOPLE confirms.

"Turning 60 last October really got me thinking. I've owned, created and worked the land for over 32 wonderful years, but it's time to lessen my load," Roloff tells PEOPLE. He once shared the property with his now ex-wife Amy Roloff, 57, and their children, twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 28, and son Jacob, 25.

Matt is only selling a portion of the total property and maintaining the majority for other ventures, he notes.

"Our north side is 16 beautiful acres that are ready for new owners," he says. "Luckily, there are still 93 acres left to continue the Roloff legacy forward! That's a lot of acres for imagination and fun for grandkids to enjoy, and I can't wait to show everyone what's on the new drawing board."

The farm's fate is a main plot point on the new season of Little People, Big World (premiering May 17) and a cause of conflict between Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, and Zach, who says in a teaser clip, "there's been some tension between us."

"I've been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm," Matt says in the video. "This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I've got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."

Matt told the Wall Street Journal that he plans to build a new house on the portion of the farm he is keeping. He also has a home in Arizona, according to the outlet.

Little People, Big World first premiered on TLC in 2006. The popular series follows the Roloff family through their daily lives, as they navigate an average-sized world despite their smaller stature. Matt and Amy split in 2014 and she wed Chris Marek in August 2021.

The famous farm is located in the Swiss-inspired town of Helvetia, Oregon, 15 miles west of Portland and set in a bucolic rural landscape.

"The old saying location, location, location has been replaced by location, location, lifestyle," listing agent, Juli Martin said in a press release. "In a post-pandemic era, home buyers are seeking space, privacy and security. This is exactly what you will find at Roloff Farm."

The 100-year-old farmhouse has only had three owners since it was built and has recently undergone extensive renovations, including the addition of modern touches like granite countertops and stainless-steal appliances in the kitchen, according to the listing.

In addition to spacious living and dining areas, the house includes five bedrooms, five full and one partial bath, two office spaces ideal for working from home, a bonus room and an unfinished basement that the listing suggests could be transformed into a gym or hobby room.

Additional amenities include a six-car garage, outdoor swimming pool and spa.

The vast property features seven bridges, walking trails and of course, working farm land, where the Roloffs have famously grown pumpkins.

The listing notes the land is also ideal for cultivating various fruit trees, blueberries and pinot noir grapes.

The numerous outbuildings include a traditional red-and-white barn that spans 3,594 square feet and currently holds office space and a studio apartment with its own entrance for a guest suite.

The farm's most fantastical features are well documented on Little People, Big World, and were built over the years to entertain little ones. They include a full-scale pirate's ship, a medieval castle and an Old West town complete with a jail, general store, and blacksmith's shop.