Calling all Little People, Big World fans! The Roloff family's famous "big house" is officially being turned into a short-term rental.

Matt Roloff, 61, announced the news in an Instagram post on Sunday, revealing that a portion of Roloff Farms that he had put on the market in May will now be transformed into an Airbnb-style travel destination.

"I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home," Roloff wrote in the post.

The 16 acres of land and 5,373-square-foot farmhouse are part of the extensive Oregon property that has been featured on the hit TLC show.

He also explained the cost for bookings will depend on the demand and season, adding that "more information will be forthcoming soon."

"Needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests," he says. "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home."

In the post, he also teased the possibility of having a Roloff family reunion at the "old house" that would include his twins Zach and Jeremy, both 32, daughter Molly, 29, and son Jacob, 25 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Amy Roloff.

PEOPLE confirmed that the 16-acre property had been put up for sale for $4 million in May.

Of the decision to list the property, Matt told PEOPLE at the time: "Turning 60 last October really got me thinking. I've owned, created and worked the land for over 32 wonderful years, but it's time to lessen my load." He also noted that the initial plan was to sell a small portion of the farm and keep the remaining land for other ventures.

"Our north side is 16 beautiful acres that are ready for new owners," he said. "Luckily, there are still 93 acres left to continue the Roloff legacy forward! That's a lot of acres for imagination and fun for grandkids to enjoy, and I can't wait to show everyone what's on the new drawing board."

Listing the land and farmhouse stirred up some conflict within the family, specifically between Matt's girlfriend Caryn Chandler and his son Zach. The tension was documented on the latest season of Little People, Big World.

"I've been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm," Roloff said in a teaser clip for the season. "This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I've got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."