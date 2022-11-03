Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 3, 2022 05:47 PM
Matt Roloff
Photo: Matt Roloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale.

In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between him and his son Zach on the latest season of the show.

On Thursday, Matt posted a picture of him and his mother captioning it, "Up up and away.. Pumpkin Season 2022 in the books… a great wonderful year with so many new friends and connections." Matt continued, "rainy Oregon behind us. on to a much more sunny Arizona …to check in (have dinner) with mom! Hi Huny!"

But one commenter on the post wouldn't let Matt escape the drama of the show, asking, "Quick question.. Was your greed worth giving up access to your children and grandchildren? I'm gonna pray for you Matt 🙏"

Matt clapped back, "Quick answer. Yes! Important life lessons are hard."

Zach, 32, expressed that he would be interested in buying a portion of the northern part of the farm — which was previously co-owned by his mother and Matt's ex, Amy — in multiple episodes of Little People, Big World.

In Season 22, Zach told cameras, "When my mom moved off the farm, I put my hat in the ring to possibly buy her out on the north side. We've tabled the discussion for now, though, because our long-term farm employee ... decided to rent out the house for a few months."

However, his father ended up listing a portion of the property, including the family's former home, for sale in May.

Little People Big World
Zach Roloff in. TLC

Zach and his wife Tori, criticized the decision in the series and said that the farm was "no longer a place of joy."

Matt has since decided to take the piece of property off the market and turn it into a short-term vacation rental. He announced the decision on Instagram earlier this month, saying he had entered a deal with ITrip Vacations.

Matt Roloff farmhouse airbnb
Matt Roloff/Instagram

"Needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests," Matt said. "We realize this #staycations style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home."

He also teased in the post that a Roloff family reunion at the property could happen some day.

The TLC star said in a teaser for a new season of the show that he hopes this new plan will pan out. "If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever."

