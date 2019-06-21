Matt Lauer Will Sell $44 Million Hamptons Beach House Where He Retreated After Today Firing

The disgraced Today anchor purchased the home in 2016 and has been living there since his firing in 2017

By Mackenzie Schmidt
June 21, 2019 05:32 PM
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Matt Lauer is hoping to offload a major piece of Hamptons real estate.

PEOPLE confirms the disgraced Today anchor plans to sell the $44 million family home where he has been living since his firing from NBC in November 2017.

The house, a beachfront estate he bought for $36.5 million from actor Richard Gere, according to the New York Post, is just one of several million-dollar properties Lauer has purchased in the celebrity-favorite summer destination over the years.

The 12-bedroom, 12-bath property, known as Strongheart Manor, features a 14,000-square-foot main house with two guesthouses and a basketball court on six acres.

RELATED: Inside Matt Lauer’s Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate

The 1902 home is set on Peconic Bay in the enclave of North Haven and offers 300 feet of sandy beachfront, according to Architectural Digest.

WATCH THIS: Matt Lauer Breaks Silence To Address Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The former anchor’s divorce from wife Annette Roque, however, “isn’t final,” the source tells PEOPLE. “There’s still a lot to work out and they are a ways off from a resolution, but they’ll be selling the family home.”

The estranged couple had previously listed a second Long Island mansion in the village of Sag Harbor.

That house was initially offered at $17.995 million in July 2017. The 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath home is set on 25 acres that include a heated pool, pool house, wet bar and tennis court.

The estate grounds were designed by Anna Wintour’s landscape architect, Miranda Brooks, and have “secret” gardens. Inside, Daniel Romualdez, a favorite of fellow Hamptons homeowners Tory Burch and Ina Garten, executed the decor.

RELATED: Matt Lauer Slashes Asking Price of Hamptons Mansion Again to $12.75 Million: See Inside

He has slashed the asking price of that property numerous times since listing it. It was most recently cut to $12.75 million in March 2018.

“It’s been on the market for a while now,” the source says.

Lauer was fired from NBC in November 2017 over allegations of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Advertisement

Popular in Home

All Topics in Home

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.