The 13,508-square-foot home includes an expansive backyard with a cascading waterfall, koi pond and dining terrace

Matt Damon Is Selling His Luxurious $21 Million Los Angeles Home — See Inside!

Matt Damon is getting ready to say goodbye to his Zen-inspired Los Angeles home.

The Good Will Hunting actor, 50, has put his Pacific Palisades-area residence on the market for $21 million, listed with agent Eric Haskell of The Agency.

The 13,508-square-foot home sits on one of the area's most desirable streets, according to the listing, and boasts seven bedrooms and 10 baths.

The interior features a mix of materials including natural stone and warm woods, including in the central, light-filled atrium with 35-foot mahogany vaulted ceilings.

Sitting on over half an acre, the home is surrounded by lush greenery and is one of the largest properties in the Upper Riviera neighborhood.

An open-plan living and dining room are lined with clerestory windows and Asahi glass walls, allowing tons of natural light to flood into the space.

A chef's kitchen features custom mahogany cabinetry, Bluestone countertops and stainless-steel Viking, Wolf and Miele appliances.

The primary suite boasts a private terrace, dual dressing rooms, a massage room and a spa-style bath with a soaking tub and expansive shower.

The interior also includes amenities like a game room, bar, office, gym, media room, staff quarters, wine storage and a tasting room.

Outside, an expansive backyard awaits, and homeowners can take advantage of a children's play area, large pool and spa, cascading waterfall and a koi pond.

The yard also features a Hawaiian-inspired patio space with a covered lounge and alfresco dining terrace for entertaining.

Damon, who has been married to wife Luciana Barroso since 2005, spent much of 2020 in Ireland filming the movie The Last Duel, which will be released later this year.