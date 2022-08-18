Matt Altman Shares Photo with Kids After News of Wife's Domestic Violence Arrest

Matt Altman posted a new photo hanging out with his twins on Thursday following news that his wife had been arrested and charged with domestic violence.

The sweet photo shared on Instagram showed the star of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles cuddled up with London and Ashton, both 4.

"Fun kids time today with the little munchkins #twinning" he wrote in the caption.

The post came on the heels of the news that the celebrity real estate agent's wife Johanna Altman was arrested on August 4. PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that Johanna was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said she was released on a $50,000 bond.

Johanna, 40, was subsequently booked into jail in Van Nuys, California, at 9:30 p.m. according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking sheet. She was released around 4:30 a.m. the next day.

When asked about the incident, Matt, 44, told The New York Post's Page Six, which was the first to report the arrest, that Johanna's father recently died of COVID-19, which "has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family."

He continued, "We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time."

"We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy," said Matt.

A representative for the Altman family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple also share a son, Hudson Isaac, 22 months. They celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with their family on Aug. 12. Another post on Altman's page showed the family of five in the pool, having a great time while mugging for the camera.

"Happy 5th Anniversary @johanna_altman couldn't imagine sharing life with anyone else. 5 years, 4 house moves, 3 incredible kids, 2 people sharing 1 heart. Love you xo #anniversary," Matt wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Johanna on their wedding day.

themattaltman/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After news broke about her arrest Tuesday, Johanna shared her own anniversary Instagram post saying that she and her husband of five years were "only getting stronger."

"Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much," the mother of three wrote.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.