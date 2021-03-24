The Brand Behind That Coveted Kitchenware That Always Sells Out Just Launched Tableware

Material has been elevating our homes with highly coveted kitchenware essentials that frequently sell out since its founding in 2018. Now, the popular direct-to-consumer brand wants to set our tables with beautifully crafted ceramics.
Its first-ever collection of tableware launched today, and it features four ceramic styles — The Full Plate, The Half Plate, The Open Bowl, and The Round Bowl — in light and dark shades. The pieces are crafted from a rare clay drawn from a custom blend of five types of natural Korean soil, which gives them a gently grainy look that subtly changes in different lighting. Their unique shapes were in collaboration with Soil Baker, a Seoul-based ceramicist.
Human hands are involved in every step of Material's tableware line. Each plate and bowl is hand-thrown on the potter's wheel, fired using age-old craftsmanship techniques from Yeoju, South Korea, and hand-finished for a unique surface that's one of a kind.
"We wanted to create pieces that feel like the building blocks of a personal collection, not a set that comes from a box," Material co-founder Eunice Byun said in a press release. "They're simple enough to let the food stand out, but detailed enough to warrant a second look."
The plates and bowls are not only safe to put in the dishwasher and microwave, but also lightweight and sturdy enough for everyday use, making them the perfect upgrade for your kitchen table. Prices start at just $60 for a set of two Half Plates and go up to $155 for a set of four Full Plates.
Every time Material launches a new product, it instantly becomes a hit. When the brand released its best-selling cutting board, it sold out in just three days — and then five more times within the year. So we expect Material's new tableware will go just as quickly. Until March 31, when you purchase anything from the ceramics collection, Material will donate 50 percent of the profits to #HateIsaVirus Community Action Fund.
Scroll down to shop Material's new ceramics collection before it inevitably flies off shelves and onto tables everywhere.
Buy It! Material The Full Plate Set of 4, $155; materialkitchen.com
Buy It! Material The Half Plate Set of 2, $60; materialkitchen.com
Buy It! Material The Open Bowl Set of 4, $145; materialkitchen.com
Buy It! Material The Round Bowl Set of 2, $70; materialkitchen.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.