Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Swear This Mattress Pad Is 'Very Plush,' and It's 36% Off Today

Have you recently slipped into bed, only to realize that your bed feels rather, well, hard? Even if you've layered your mattress with the softest sheets and fluffiest comforter, it's still possible that your mattress has gotten a little tough over the years.

But rather than invest in a brand new mattress — which can often cost you an arm and a leg — you could simply place a mattress pad on top that's sure to add a bit of oomph. Consider the Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad, which is currently on sale at Amazon.

The mattress pad is complete with a top layer spun from a soft microfiber material, making it cooling and breathable — so you won't sweat all night long. Thanks to the quilted design, the mattress pad's shape is supportive and durable, and it rebounds well after washing.

Shoppers can choose from a handful of sizes ranging from twin through RV king, as well as several solid colors like navy blue and dark gray. Plus, each mattress pad is designed with a super deep pocket that can easily be stretched to fit over mattresses as deep as 21 inches. This makes sure that the mattress pad won't move overnight. And when it's time to clean the pad, just toss it in the washing machine and tumble dry it on low.

More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress pad a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "oh so soft" and "very plush." One user said, "I have slept peacefully for the last few nights," while another asked, "Where has this bed pad been hiding?"

A third five-star reviewer wrote, "I feel quite a difference in my sleep quality since I added this mattress cover to my bed." They explained that they were suffering from hip pain, but "this mattress pad is thick and cushioning enough that the hip pain is gone." They finished off by saying, "I would highly recommend this mattress pad, and I'm going to purchase two more for our other bedrooms."

Head to Amazon to get the Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad while it's on sale.

