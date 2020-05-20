Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald & Romain Bonnet Are Married: Inside Their Fall Wedding Album

The couple's big day — and the drama leading up to it — is the focus of Selling Sunset season two, which is available to stream Friday on Netflix

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet tied the knot!

The real estate agent and the French model quietly married last fall in an intimate ceremony in front of 80 friends and family, as well as Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause, Heather Young, Christine Quinn and Maya Vander, while fellow costars and colleagues Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim were in the wedding party.

"It was our dream wedding," Fitzgerald tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Neither of us are big, showy kind of people, and we just wanted the people closest to us, where it just felt sincere and comfortable. So that's what we did."

Image zoom Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

After their original venue fell through just weeks before the ceremony, Fitzgerald, 39, and Bonnet, 26, instead wed on Oct. 12, 2019, at a private residence in Los Angeles. Their venue, a traditional French estate, was actually owned by a client who had listed the property with Fitzgerald — and she sold the home after showing it that very day.

Image zoom Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

Image zoom Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet and Chrishell Stause Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

"I end up selling my wedding venue on my wedding day, which was amazing: I paused the wedding and sold it in the middle of getting ready," says Fitzgerald. "Everyone thought I was out of my mind, but I told the seller when he allowed me to book it for the wedding venue that I won't let the wedding planning or doing it there get in the way of selling it!"

To complement the house's traditional feel, the couple worked with wedding planning company Bride's Bestie and florists at The Satori Co. on a clean white and green color palette. Catering was provided by Style & Palate.

Image zoom Groomsman, Romain Bonnet with Brett and Jason Oppenheim Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

Fitzgerald walked down the aisle in Christian Louboutin heels and a Floravere gown, while Bonnet wore Sebastian Cruz Couture.

One of the ceremony's most poignant moments came as the bride and groom exchanged vows. To honor Bonnet's parents, Fitzgerald delivered hers in French.

"That was very nerve-wracking. I don't speak French — I'm trying to learn, but apparently I'm a very slow learner — but Romain's sister helped me the night before," Fitzgerald says. "His parents don't speak English, so Romain and I both thought that was a very nice touch."

Adds Bonnet: "They really loved it; it meant a lot to them."

And as an additional French motif, the back of Fitzgerald's gown revealed a tattoo that she got before she ever met Bonnet, which reads in French: "The only thing real in life are you and dreams and love."

Image zoom Mary Fitzgerald Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

The newlyweds' big day — and, naturally, the drama leading up to it — will be featured on season two of Selling Sunset, which will be available for streaming on Friday May 22. But the couple say they were hesitant to let cameras in on the private moment.

"We wanted to keep it very intimate and have our families as a big focus. And you never know when we get the cast there with all the cameras, if our families were going to feel comfortable, if there was to be some dramatic fighting with the girls. So I made it very clear to them that we'll have them escorted out if that happened," says Fitzgerald, who adds her costars behaved — "for the most part."

Image zoom Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

Image zoom Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet with Brett and Jason Oppenheim Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

Fitzgerald and Bonnet met in 2017 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. Bonnet proposed in 2018.

"It was just perfect," he says of their romance. "I didn't want to waste time, and I just wanted to move forward with her and lock it down."

Image zoom Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

Image zoom Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet Tyler Gipe/Gipe Photography

The pair planned to leave for their honeymoon in Bali back in early March and were at the airport ready to go when their flight was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the trip on hold, they're just enjoying their time together as newlyweds.