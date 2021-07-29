Mary Fitzgerald 'Elated' Ex Jason Oppenheim & Chrishell Stause Are Dating: 'He's Ready to Commit'

"They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy," Fitzgerald says of her ex and her best friend dating

Mary Fitzgerald has no hard feelings about her ex Jason Oppenheim dating her best friend Chrishell Stause — in fact, she's thrilled!

The Selling Sunset star, who turned 41 on Thursday, recently spoke to PEOPLE about the news that Oppenheim and Stause — two of her coworkers and castmates— are dating, sharing that she's on board with the blossoming relationship.

"I couldn't be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy," the real estate agent, who married husband Romain Bonnet in fall 2019, says. "Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I'm elated!"

Fitzgerald and Oppenheim dated on and off before the hit Netflix show began. They lived together for a period of time and also adopted two dogs together — Zelda and Niko — who now hang out with the entire cast at the Oppenheim Group offices.

Despite the fact that Fitzgerald and Oppenheim's relationship didn't work out, she says she sees a future for her ex and Stause.

"I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he's now ready to commit," she says. "They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship."

And while the new romance may have come as a shock to fans, Fitzgerald was far from surprised to hear that Oppenheim and Stause had turned romantic. In fact, she says, she saw it coming.

"Jason is one of my longest and best friends. We know each other too well for him to be able to hide something like this from me. I could just tell he was different around Chrishell," she admits.

She continues: "Although I've been very protective and not always approving of other women he's brought around over the last decade, I 100 percent approve of their relationship and immediately gave them both my full support and love."

Despite the fact that Oppenheim is both her and Stause's boss, Fitzgerald isn't concerned about the new relationship impacting the Oppenheim Group dynamic.

"I don't think so. Not for most of us, anyway," she responds when asked if she thinks it will be an issue in the office. "I would secretly be a little excited if I could finally pass the 'Mary gets favored' baton to someone else," she jokes, referring to the continuous accusations from her coworkers stating that she gets more listings from Oppenheim due to their past.

"All joking aside, there is and won't be favoritism inside the brokerage," she says, adding that they are all independent contractors, so dating a coworker is a little different in their case. "Most of us are all very close and consider each other family, so it will bring us closer together if anything."

Stause took to Instagram on Wednesday to break the news that she and Oppenheim are dating, sharing a series of Instagram photos from a group trip to Italy. They are currently vacationing with a few of the other Selling Sunset cast members, including Fitzgerald and Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Jason's twin brother Brett and model Tina Louise, who has been romantically linked to Brett.

In two of the photos, Stause cozies up to Jason, including one where she's planting a kiss on his head. In another, he kisses her neck.

Jason confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

