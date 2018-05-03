Martin Scorsese is being threatened with a foreclosure lawsuit on his New York City townhouse after his contractor allegedly failed to pay a supplier for building materials, according to court documents acquired by PEOPLE.

Extech Building Materials claims they provided Smith Restoration, the filmmaker’s contractor, with $18,0000 worth of construction supplies such as mortar, limestone, nails, grout and more for a remodel of the Upper East Side home Scorsese shares with his wife, Helen Morris. After allegedly not receiving payment, the construction supplies company got a lien on the debt in 2015, but three years later, they say they still haven’t received payment. The suit was first reported by the New York Post.

Although both Scorsese and Smith Restoration are named as defendants in the lawsuit, the famed director’s attorney said in a statement to PEOPLE that the contractor is responsible.

“This is is a dispute between a contractor and a material supplier, which names Mr. Scorsese only because he is the owner of the property where materials were allegedly supplied” said Steven R. Hochberg. “Mr. Scorsese fulfilled all of his obligations under his contract with Smith, and paid Smith in full, but allegedly Smith failed to pay the material supplier.”

Hochberg adds, “If this cannot be resolved between the contractor and the material supplier, we will pursue all legal remedies.”

Neither Extech Building Materials nor Smith Restoration could be immediately reached for comment.

The New York Observer reported that Scorsese bought the five-story home for $12.5 million in 2007.

“I’m a die-hard New Yorker, but I’ve spent my life mak­ing movies and living on location,” the director told Architectural Digest in 1994. “When I was ready to make a home for myself, I didn’t know what style of living in Manhattan would make me feel most comfortable. It depends where you start from. I started from the Lower East Side tenements. I certainly wasn’t going back to Elizabeth Street.”