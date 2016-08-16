The mogul talks storage solutions, furniture hacks and how to find more space in the home you have

Turns out you don’t need a bigger house or more closet space.

We’ve always suspected Martha Stewart is all-knowing, but as it happens the lifestyle mogul has been hoarding insights into your home that even you don’t know. In the new issue of Martha Stewart Living, on newsstands now, she reveals three easy ways to create more useful and beautiful living space in your home — within the square footage you’ve already got.

1. Turn an Unused Nook into a Reading Room

Adding bookshelves, a bench and some cute wall-mounted lighting to an unused space like a dead-end hallway or a pass-through room, creates an instant (and adorable) reading nook like the one pictured above. Have bookshelves built in or use a pair of more affordable freestanding ones. Martha suggest taking the project a step further and adding drawers underneath the seating for extra storage.

2. Conjure a Breakfast Room with a View

You don’t need an extra inch to make this simple dining setup. Mount a small shelf at table height across a larger window in your home and pull up a chair. Done! This perch is perfect for morning coffee, a makeshift home office or, in true Martha fashion, a potted indoor herb garden.

3. Make an Entryway Where There’s None

Having your front door open directly into a living space isn’t exactly grand. Carve out a distinctive entry using a storage piece that acts as a room divider. (Martha even condoned a crazy affordable birch unit from IKEA for the job!) Place shoes in the bottom cubbies and use the drawers for storing everyday necessities. Make the piece a little more luxe by adding DIY leather drawer pulls, cute round hangers on the side or even wrapping it in fresh-feeling white fiber board.

