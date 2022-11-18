Martha Stewart Reveals Nativity Scene Made in Prison — And How She Got Warden to Help Make It

Martha Stewart told Jimmy Fallon she made her prison nativity scene at a "lovely federal camp" on The Tonight Show Thursday

By
Published on November 18, 2022 11:24 AM
Martha Stewart, jimmy fallon

Martha Stewart is sharing the story behind her now-iconic nativity scenes.

"Well, I was at this very lovely federal camp down in Alderson, West Virginia," Stewart, 81, told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Thursday.

"They had a ceramics class. And I chose to spend my evenings making ceramics."

As Fallon began to laugh at Stewart's euphemism for where she resided from 2004-2005, he told her to plug her ears for one second.

"Prison," he told the audience in New York City, to which Stewart replied, "You can think of other ways to say it, you know, you don't have to say the 'P' word!"

Stewart then relayed the story of how she came to make the nativity pieces, the replicas of which are now sold on her website, Martha.com.

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart/TikTok

The lifestyle guru said she found "something like 15 pieces" of suitable molds in the prison store that could be used to make a complete crèche, but came up against a prison rule that says "You're allowed to make three things."

Her solution was simple yet ingenious: "I persuaded the warden that 15 pieces was one thing," she told Fallon.

When Fallon displayed the original version Stewart made of Joseph while in prison, she warned him to be careful handling it, before showing him a special detail.

"Look in the bottom," she said, as Fallon began to laugh. "That's my [prison] number!"

Last year, while displaying a 14-piece white-glazed Nativity scene sold on her website, Stewart had another way to describe the ceramic pieces she created while serving her sentence.

"If you'd like to give a really beautiful and special gift this Christmas, with a little street cred, they're all inspired by — guess what — a set that I made when I was confined," Stewart said in a TikTok clip, adding: "These are exact replicas of a Nativity scene I made in my pottery class when I was away at camp."

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart arrives at the federal courthouse in New York. Peter Foley/Bloomberg/Getty

The TV personality has displayed the crèche in her home since 2005, after she served five months in prison for conspiring with her Merrill Lynch stockbroker to deceive authorities probing her December 2001 sale of stock.

She reminisced with PEOPLE in 2020 about making the Nativity set and the other creative outlets she turned to while incarcerated.

"Even when I went away for five months, I got through it. I learned how to crochet. I still have the gorgeous crocheted poncho [that I wore leaving prison]. It's in the attic. And I re-upped my ceramics there," Stewart said in November 2020.

"I had done a lot of ceramics as a child, and we had this fabulous ceramics studio in West Virginia, and I made an entire crèche scene. That's my best memory."

