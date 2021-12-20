"These are exact replicas of a Nativity scene I made in my pottery class when I was away at camp," Martha Stewart said on TikTok, showing off a 14-piece crèche she is selling based on her original

Martha Stewart Shows Off the Nativity Scene She Made in Prison: 'A Little Street Cred'

Martha Stewart knows how to keep the Christmas spirit alive, even while serving five months in a federal penitentiary.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, is selling a 14-piece white-glazed Nativity scene, which is an exact replica of a set she made in pottery class during her infamous stay at West Virginia's Alderson Federal Prison Camp in 2004.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If you'd like to give a really beautiful and special gift this Christmas, with a little street cred, they're all inspired by — guess what — a set that I made when I was confined," Stewart said in a TikTok clip, adding: "These are exact replicas of a Nativity scene I made in my pottery class when I was away at camp."

She also showed off a few pieces from the original set, which are glazed in a drabware color and still marked on the bottom with her inmate identification number.

"Even when I went away for five months, I got through it. I learned how to crochet. I still have the gorgeous crocheted poncho [that I wore leaving prison]. It's in the attic. And I re-upped my ceramics there," Stewart said in November 2020. "I had done a lot of ceramics as a child, and we had this fabulous ceramics studio in West Virginia, and I made an entire crèche scene. That's my best memory."

The Martha Knows Best host told Katie Couric that the prison experience was "horrifying" during a 2017 episode of Couric's self-titled podcast.

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Reveals Her Last Culinary Mishap: 'The Croissants Were Still Frozen'

"It was horrifying, and no one, no one should have to go through that kind of indignity really except for murderers, and there are a few other categories, but no one should have to go through that," Stewart said at the time. "It's a very, very awful thing."