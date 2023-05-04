Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is House Hunting Near Her Upstate Farm

Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, paid a visit to the lifestyle mogul's New York farm in April

By Wendy Geller
Published on May 4, 2023 05:33 PM
Martha Stewart Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Martha Stewart, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders. Photo: Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart may soon have a familiar face as a new neighbor: Pete Davidson!

The comedian and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, paid a friendly call to Stewart's famed farm in upstate New York in April, and it turns out the visit was also a house-hunting trip.

"Pete's looking for a house in my neighborhood," Stewart told Access Hollywood. "So he came over to see my farm and understand what it was like to live in and around Bedford."

"He had such a nice time; came up to the house and chatted for a while," Stewart shared, adding, "He seems very happy."

Stewart had hinted at the couple's interest in her neighborhood before talking to Access Hollywood, sharing on Instagram following the pair's visit that they'd been touring the town with real estate broker Muffin Dowdle.

"I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday," Stewart noted, adding a picture of the three posing on the front steps.

Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 26, met on the set of the film Bodies Bodies Bodies and first sparked romance rumors in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game together alongside castmate Rachel Sennott.

As for Stewart, she is currently bringing touches of Bedford to Las Vegas, having opened her first full-service restaurant — aptly named The Bedford — in the Nevada city. She explained to Access Hollywood that the new venue was decorated to reflect her own home.

"[It's] really a replica of my house in Bedford," Stewart explained, showing off the restaurant's "brown room," which is designed after the brown dining room in her home. The room also features photographs Stewart has taken of the views outside her Bedford windows so diners "can see how it changes season to season."

The 194-seat farm-to-table eatery at the Paris Las Vegas opened in August 2022. Stewart noted that she'd "toyed with the idea for a long, long time" but "just personally was never really ready to do something so large as this. It really is a lot of stuff to do!"

However, when Caesars Entertainment got involved with the concept, "They made us an offer we couldn't refuse," she noted.

"The team at Caesar's is just amazing. They're so, so productive and so creative. I like working with people like that. And this is an opportunity to extend the brand in an area where I've always wanted to be but never really did enter," Stewart added.

