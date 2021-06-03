Martha Gets Down and Dirty, premiering July 1 on Discovery+, will feature famous guests such as Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Tiffany Haddish and more

Martha Stewart Gets ‘Down and Dirty’ in New Show With A-List Celeb Friends — See the Trailer!

Martha Stewart may be a perfectionist when it comes to all things domestic, but she isn't afraid to get her hands dirty sometimes!

The media maven and TV personality, 79, will be returning to screens this summer with a brand new Discovery+ series called Martha Gets Down and Dirty, teaching fans — and a few special guests — how she gets her own dirty work done on her 150-acre farm in Bedford, New York.

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek at the trailer, above, which shows the Martha Stewart Living founder in all her gardening glory, rolling her sleeves up and prepping her farm for warmer weather with the help of her gardener, Ryan McCallister, and ringing in a new season of decor with her longtime friend and creative director, Kevin Sharkey.

"I've lived on this farm for almost 20 years — don't let the manicured lawns and picture-perfect gardens fool you — there's always SO much to do," the Emmy winner says in a press release. "I'm going to take you behind-the-scenes as I get my hands dirty around my property, as well as help my celebrity friends and surprise some unsuspecting callers."

Martha Stewart New Series Credit: Discovery +

The show's A-list guests will include her friends Kim Kardashian (Stewart teaches her how to grow tomatoes from seed in the premiere episode!) Seth Meyers, Tiffany Haddish, Al Roker, Ellen Pompeo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Brooke Shields, Alyson Hannigan and Tamron Hall, all of whom Stewart will help with their own home and garden projects.

The domestic doyenne will also be surprising a few of her superfans with video chats along the way, sharing some of her best tips and tricks for gardening, entertaining, cooking and more. Be sure to tune in if you want her classic "Martha-rita" recipe!

Martha Gets Down and Dirty will be available to stream beginning Thursday, July 1 on Discovery+, and the first three episodes of the eight-episode series will be available to binge at that time. New episodes will become available to stream every Thursday, through August 5.

Clipped Clipped | Credit: Discovery+

Stewart is also currently judging Clipped, her topiary competition series on Discovery+, which debuted on May 12. Each episode sees contestants facing off in a series of over-the-top challenges designed to test the garden sculptors' talents.

The winner of the series walks aways with a $50,000 cash prize.