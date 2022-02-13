"Met Drake!!!" Martha Stewart wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and the Certified Lover Boy rapper from the NFL Owners' Dinner

Martha Stewart Hangs Out with Drake at NFL Owners' Dinner After Jetting to L.A. for Super Bowl

Martha Stewart is having the most covetable Super Bowl weekend.

The Martha Stewart Living mogul, 80, partied with Drake at Saturday's NFL Owners' Dinner after taking a private jet to Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

"Met Drake!!!" Stewart wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself and the Certified Lover Boy rapper, 35.

She mentioned that her makeup artist Nicole Daisy Toye made the introduction while raving about the weekend's rooftop event at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, which offered beautiful city views and a live performance from Coldplay.

"Everyone was trying to get a table -of course @champagnepapi had no trouble and his heavily guarded space was behind a screen in the outdoor area," Stewart wrote on Instagram. "@daisybeautytoye spied him and made friends immediately."

Stewart previously shared a photo of herself boarding a private jet before her travels. "If you gotta go to the @superbowl2022 this is one way to do it!!!" she captioned the photos, which included a glimpse at her caviar, salmon crudités, and other inflight hors d'oeuvres.

But it's not just football season for Stewart... the Potluck Dinner Party star is teaming up with Snoop Dogg to host this year's Puppy Bowl.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVIII will feature more than 115 adoptable puppies from rescues across the U.S., with Stewart coaching reigning champs Team Ruff against Snoop's Team Fluff.

"I'm so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!" Stewart said in a statement.