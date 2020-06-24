"The show focuses on many aspects of everyday living and home keeping with the goal to teach and inspire," Stewart says

Martha Stewart Is Heading to HGTV! Martha Knows Best Will Take Fans Inside Her New York Farm

Martha Stewart is inviting fans to have a look inside her life on the farm!

The 78-year-old lifestyle expert is getting a new HGTV show, Martha Knows Best, where she takes fans to her Bedford, New York, estate as she completes "outdoor projects on the to-do list."

“I am thrilled to be partnering with HGTV on Martha Knows Best and sharing everything I have been working on at my home during quarantine,” Stewart said in a statement. “The show focuses on many aspects of everyday living and home keeping with the goal to teach and inspire viewers to incorporate what works for them into their own homes.”

“Martha is the most influential voice and recognizable face in the home/lifestyle space – a true talent who perpetually inspires legions of new fans round the world,” added Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer of Discovery, Inc., HGTV's parent company.

“Her skills, expertise and ability to connect with audiences in a fun, and sometimes cheeky, way is a good thing, but the best thing about Martha is that she makes everyone believe that they can try her tips and ideas in their own kitchens and gardens too," she added.

In addition to Martha Knows Best, Stewart will be returning to the Chopped judges’ table on Food Network, as well as headlining a forthcoming holiday-themed series.

The Emmy Award-winning television personality has been giving fans an inside look at her quarantine projects on Instagram, including a peek into the "savory portion" of her pantry.

"It's more useful now I know where everything is — I know what I have and what I do not have," she wrote on Instagram, featuring her 47 types of salt and at least 27 types of olive oil.

She also is stocked with numerous kinds of vinegar, pasta, hot sauce, and barbecue sauce; countless Asian ingredients for Japanese, Chinese and Thai recipes; and of course many bottles of liquor and liqueurs specifically for cooking and baking. "The serious stuff is in the wine cellar for parties or in the freezer for mixing drinks," she added.