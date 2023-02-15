Martha Stewart Launched a New Homeware Shop at Amazon Today — Here's What's in Store

World of Martha is full of gorgeous cookware, bedding, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

Published on February 15, 2023 02:12 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch Tout
Photo: People / Amazon

Martha Stewart's helpful tips, tricks, and recipes make houses feel like homes. And now, you can access a wide variety of Martha Stewart goods where you're probably already shopping for household items.

Today, the Martha Stewart brand and Amazon launched World of Martha, a new one-stop shop for its iconic products. Amazon shoppers can now access many of Stewart's classic best-selling goods, along with a new collection of kitchenware, bedding, textiles, and decor.

The launch makes Amazon the retail destination with the largest selection of Martha Stewart's home and lifestyle offerings. What's more, many of them are available with quick, free delivery via Amazon Prime.

Best Martha Stewart Amazon Finds

"The World of Martha offers all the essentials I love and can't live without, in one place. Plus, everything Amazon is known for — reliability, selection, and quick delivery," said Stewart in a press release.

Some of those essentials include sleek cookware, like a stunning cast iron Dutch oven that we think would look great both bubbling on a stovetop and placed on a dinner table. The line also includes stainless steel and nonstick enamel pots and pans sets, so shoppers can upgrade all of their cooking must-haves in one fell swoop.

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! 5-Quart Eastholm Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $58.75 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

For prep work, the collection features a 14-piece knife block set, which includes a chef's knife, paring knife, and more useful blades, each with colorful, ergonomic handles. It even comes with a blade sharpener and a pair of kitchen shears to boot. The durable, stainless steel knives should only be hand-washed, while the acacia wood block can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Eastwalk 14-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $59.99; amazon.com

There's also gorgeous tableware, like a 12-piece porcelain dining set available in a variety of colors, along with textured drinking glasses made for happy hour and beyond. And in addition to kitchen goods, the collection includes a variety of cozy bedding and plush textiles, ranging from quilt sets to bath towels, to area rugs.

Bottom line: These new products are useful and beautiful finishing touches to a well cared-for home. Shop the new collection, along with longstanding goods from the Martha Stewart brand, at the World of Martha store on Amazon below.

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart Naomi Cotton Percale Queen-Size 3-Piece Quilt Set, $89.99; amazon.com

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart Gracie Lane 12-Piece Porcelain Dining Set, $69.99; amazon.com

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart 6-Piece Cotton Bath Towel Set, $59.99; amazon.com

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart Castelle 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $214.99; amazon.com

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart 4-Piece Queen-Size Cotton Sheet Set, $74.99; amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART by SAFAVIEH Collection Area Rug
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart Safavieh Collection 8x10 Rug, $183.75; amazon.com

MARTHA STEWART Chauncey 4-Pack
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart 4-Piece Chauncey Hobnail Glass Goblet Set, $39.99; amazon.com

Martha Stewart Amazon Launch
Amazon

Buy It! Martha Stewart Lockton 10-Piece Nonstick Enamel Cookware Set, $169.99; amazon.com

