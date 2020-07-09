Martha Stewart’s New HGTV Series to Feature Celeb Friends Snoop Dogg, Hailey Bieber and More!

Martha Stewart is taking her domestic talents to HGTV — and she’s bringing some of her famous friends with her!

The 78-year-old lifestyle expert’s new show, Martha Knows Best, will premiere on July 31 on HGTV, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. It will take fans inside her life on her Bedford, New York, farm, as she doles out some serious home and gardening wisdom along the way.

In true Martha fashion, the media maven will be bringing in some special celebrity guests — including Hailey Bieber, Richard Gere, Jay Leno, Lupita Nyong’o and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski — who stop in seeking advice on home projects of their own. The guests will chat with Stewart virtually because filming took place during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“From planting vegetable and perennial gardens, to building stunning walkways and choosing plants for novice gardeners, the domestic doyenne will offer her expert tips, ideas and secrets to help everyone create a blissful, inviting and functional outdoor space that meets their family’s needs,” a press release says of the various projects the show will tackle.

The premiere episode of the series will feature a familiar face: one of the Martha’s best pals, Snoop Dogg. According to the release, the pair will be exploring “the world of container gardens,” and Stewart will be teaching the rapper how to excel at herb gardening.

“It was so much fun to shoot episodes of Martha Knows Best at my home and with some great friends and guests,” Stewart said. “I hope people will feel inspired to go outside and try some gardening projects of their own this summer.”

HGTV expects the show will be a welcome distraction for everyone social distancing at home over the summer months, especially those looking to partake in a little home improvement.

“In Martha Knows Best, the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and show us the outdoor projects she’s worked on during the last few months,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV. “For most of us, summer is the time to flex our green thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself skills, so if you want great ideas that inspire you to get outside and get your hands dirty, this is the show for you.”

In addition to Martha Knows Best, Stewart will soon be returning to the Chopped judges’ table on Food Network, as well as headlining a forthcoming holiday-themed series. Her lifestyle magazine, Martha Stewart Living, is published by Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.