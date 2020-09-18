Marrying Millions’ Bill Hutchinson Lists His Miami Castle for $8.25M — See Inside!

The real estate developer, 62, stars on the Lifetime reality show with his girlfriend Brianna Ramirez, 22

Fans of Lifetime’s Marrying Millions will surely recognize this massive Miami mansion that just hit the market.

Millionaire Bill Hutchinson, 62, who appears on the hit reality show alongside girlfriend Brianna Ramirez, 22, has placed his 12,000-square-foot waterfront estate on the market for $8,250,000, PEOPLE can confirm. The property, which was featured often on the series, is listed with Chad Carroll and Matthew Dugow of Compass.

Custom-built in 2009, the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood and overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay. The castle-like property mixes Gothic architecture with more modern finishes, combining Old World and new.

Image zoom The Carroll Group

Image zoom The Carroll Group

Keeping with the theme, the home features stained glass windows, cast bronze chandeliers, a great hall, multiple stone fireplaces and 30-foot vaulted ceilings designed to imitate a cathedral. There are also elevators inside the home to take guests up to the rooftop sundeck.

Image zoom The Carroll Group

Outside, in addition to the stunning views, the property boasts a keystone-edged infinity pool, along with lush gardens and ample green space.

Image zoom The Carroll Group

Image zoom The Carroll Group

Image zoom The Carroll Group

On season 1 of Marrying Millions, Hutchinson, a Dallas-based real estate developer, brings Ramirez to live with him in Florida — despite her concerns about leaving her family and friends in Texas. Ramirez ends up spending plenty of time alone in the massive mansion, struggling at first to find friends in the new city.

Hutchinson and Ramirez have been together for more than three years, after meeting at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Dallas where Ramirez was a hostess. Hutchinson has been married twice before and has six children.