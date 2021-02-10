WATCH: Couples Must Choose Between Their Dream Home or Dream Wedding on New Netflix Reality Show

What would you do if you had to choose between your dream wedding and your dream house?

That's the decision couples have to face on Netflix's new reality series, Marriage or Mortgage — and PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the drama in the trailer above.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each episode of the show, which premieres March 10, follows an engaged couple who only have enough money in their savings to make one of their dreams a reality. They meet with Nashville-based wedding planner Sarah Miller and real estate agent Nichole Holmes. Naturally, Miller tries to convince them to spend their money on a spectacular wedding, while Holmes tries to get them to invest in a home for their future.

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

"Owning a house is the all-American dream," Holmes says in the trailer. "I'm a real estate agent, I can make that dream come true."

Miller chimes in: "The best part of being a wedding planner is being able to create these huge moments for my couples." She then turns to Holmes and says, "You and I are going to compete for their business."

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

Miller is the hopeless romantic of the two hosts and believes that the memories one makes on their wedding day are priceless — and she went all-out on her own wedding. Holmes, on the other hand, has been divorced twice and believes purchasing a home is the more practical option.

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX

Their competing ideals push couples in many different directions throughout the episodes, as Holmes finds everything they want in a home that falls within their budget, and Miller brings them to dress fittings, cake tastings, venues and more that allow them to see their dream wedding come to life at their price-point. Of course, it all leads to some delicious drama, conflicted couples, and even some tears.