The 4,300-square-foot home was built in 1926 and designed by famed architect A.F. Leicht

Marlon Brando's Former Hollywood Hills Home Is for Sale — See Inside the $4.3 Million Mansion

The neo-Gothic Hollywood Hills mansion that once belonged to Marlon Brando is up for sale.

The $4.295 million home was built in 1926 and designed by famed architect A.F. Leicht. The mansion is known for its dramatic architecture, still features the vaulted ceilings, flying buttresses, and grand rooms where Brando was once photographed with his first Oscar in 1955.

The home's towers provide stunning views of the Sunset Strip while many of its bedrooms' expansive windows look across the city, giving residents a view from West Hollywood to downtown Los Angeles, according to the listing which is held by Marc Silver from Compass.

Upon entering the four-bed, five-bath home, two winding staircases lead to an expansive informal living room with a dramatic fireplace.

Slitted windows lining the staircases give the chateau an even more Victorian Gothic feel.

Other rooms across the 4,300-square-foot property include a newly renovated kitchen, charming breakfast nook, a dining room that seats up to 20 people, and a library.

