Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!

At 30,500 square feet, the actor's compound is the seventh largest property on the market in Los Angeles County, according to listing agency Compass

By
Published on December 1, 2022 03:28 PM
Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty, Anthony Barcelo

Mark Wahlberg has re-listed his palatial Los Angeles estate, slashing the price by $10 million.

The Beverly Park compound, which has been on the market for $87.5 million for nearly eight months, is now going for $79.5 million, according to listing agency Compass.

If it sells at the new price, Wahlberg can still make the top five most expensive home sales in Southern California for 2022, the real estate company told PEOPLE. At 30,500 square feet, it is also the seventh largest property on the market in L.A. County.

Carl Gambino of Compass and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

Anthony Barcelo

The chateau-style property was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also built Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brentwood mega mansion, now owned by Dr. Dre.

Wahlberg bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed construction in 2014. The home boasts a two-story entry lobby, featuring a bridal staircase, along with formal living and dining rooms.

Anthony Barcelo

There are a total of 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. The primary suite features a fireplace, private balcony, and dual baths and closets.

On the main level, a two-story wood-paneled library comes complete with a chandelier and fireplace. All the rooms on the ground floor of the property open up to sprawling patios and lawns.

Anthony Barcelo

In addition to a gourmet kitchen equipped with two islands, the home features a prep kitchen, staff quarters and offices.

Anthony Barcelo

The customized retreat is equipped with a state-of-the-art security system, a luxe home theater, a wine/cigar cellar and a tasting/smoking lounge, and an Instagram-famous gym (thanks to Wahlberg's documented "4 a.m. Club" workouts).

Anthony Barcelo

Outside, a 5-hole golf course, driving range, tennis court, skate park, grotto-style pool and guest house are scattered around the sprawling manicured gardens.

