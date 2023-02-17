Mark Wahlberg Sells Los Angeles Mansion at a Multi-Million Dollar Discount After Leaving California

The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles

By Melissa Montoya
Published on February 17, 2023 10:23 PM
Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty, Anthony Barcelo

Mark Wahlberg's home is officially off the market.

After almost a year on the market, the property sold for $55 million on Friday, according to an entry on the MLS.

The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles.

When it was first listed in April it was the seventh-largest property on the market in L.A. County.

While $55 million is nothing to sneeze at, the Beverly Park compound was first on the market for $87.5 million before it's price was reduced to $79.5 million in December.

Anthony Barcelo

Wahlberg, 51, bought the property for $8.25 million in 2009 and completed the home's construction in 2014.

The chateau-style property was designed by architect Richard Landry, who also built Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's former Brentwood mega mansion, now owned by Dr. Dre.

Anthony Barcelo

The home boasts a two-story entry lobby, featuring a bridal staircase, along with formal living and dining rooms. The primary suite features a fireplace, a private balcony, and dual baths and closets.

On the main level, a two-story wood-paneled library includes a chandelier and fireplace.

Anthony Barcelo

The gourmet kitchen comes equips with two islands, and a separate prep kitchen.

The home includes a home theater, a professional gym and a wine and cigar cellar.

The grounds have a 5-hole golf course, golf driving range, a sports court, a resort-like grotto pool, a skate park, and a guest house.

The actor was represented by Carl Gambino of Compass and the buyer was represented by Ginger Glass, also with Compass. Compass declined to comment to PEOPLE on Friday.

Anthony Barcelo

The decision to sell the property came as the actor and his family decided to move away from Hollywood's epicenter.

In October, Wahlberg, 51, told The Talk that he and his family exchanged California for Nevada.

He said then he hoped to lobby for tax credits to "build a state-of-the-art studio here and make this Hollywood 2.0."

Anthony Barcelo

"I want to be able to work from home," the actor added.

Wahlberg said he "moved to California many years ago to pursue acting," and has "only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

"So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," said the Uncharted star.

The Oscar-nominated actor and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four children: Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 13.

Mark Wahlberg Slashes Price of Beverly Hills Mansion to $80 Million After Months on the Market — See Inside!
