Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Colorado Home Is Designed with Summer Guests in Mind: See Inside

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s laid-back Telluride, Colorado, getaway is a popular spot for winter ski trips, but the summer months are when Consuelos says the couple have unexpected visitors constantly popping in. And he would know — he claims the title of “host with the most” in the family, which also includes the couple’s three kids, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 14.
The actor, 46, paired up with Marshalls to stock their Rocky Mountains retreat with entertaining essentials and a few surprising finds from the store, so it’s always ready for last-minute guests. “Sometimes our schedules get pretty hectic,” Consuelos explains. “So we like to step away and take weekend getaways with friends and family.”
Kitchen for a Crowd
“The kitchen is the center of our home,” says the actor, who has reportedly signed on to star as Hiram Lodge in season two of Riverdale. “It’s where the kids gather, the guests migrate, and I take a few quiet moments in the morning to enjoy a cup of coffee.” When the house is full of visitors, Consuelos keeps breakfast pastries out and coffee brewing all day, so they can serve themselves and “feel at home.”
Souvenirs Included
The actor’s trick for setting everyone’s drinks apart? Gifting them a mug to use throughout their stay. “Once the weekend is over, it can also be a keepsake to remember the memories of the fun weekend shared together,” he says.
Warm Welcome
Things get elaborate in the Consuelos-Ripa guest bedrooms. For longer trips, the couple set out personalized welcome baskets, stocked with whatever they might need for the week’s adventures, which often include camping and rafting. “I’ve been dying to use my kayak,” Consuelos admits.
Outside Interests
The couple have also been known to host quite the dinner party on their enviable outdoor deck. For larger get togethers, Consuelos suggests letting guests be their own bartender. “We love setting up a mini bar cart that doubles as a serving station when we’re outdoors,” he says. His other must haves? A killer cheese plate and good company: “Sometimes the best moments are the unexpected moments, like relaxing by the fire or a good conversation shared over a meal.”
