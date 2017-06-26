Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Colorado Home Is Designed with Summer Guests in Mind: See Inside

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s laid-back Telluride, Colorado, getaway is a popular spot for winter ski trips, but the summer months are when Consuelos says the couple have unexpected visitors constantly popping in. And he would know — he claims the title of “host with the most” in the family, which also includes the couple’s three kids, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 14.

The actor, 46, paired up with Marshalls to stock their Rocky Mountains retreat with entertaining essentials and a few surprising finds from the store, so it’s always ready for last-minute guests. “Sometimes our schedules get pretty hectic,” Consuelos explains. “So we like to step away and take weekend getaways with friends and family.”