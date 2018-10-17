Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann List 6-Story N.Y.C. Townhouse for $11 Million—See Inside

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann are letting go of their New York City townhouse.

The Law and Order: SVU star put their 6-story brownstone on the market for $10.75 million. It’s listed with Corcoran’s Robby Browne, Chris Kann, Jennifer Ireland, and Stribling’s Alexa Lambert.

The couple, who share three children—daughter Amaya, 7, and sons August, 12, and Andrew, 6—purchased the home in 2012 for $10.7 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, who first reported the sale.

Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet, the home has six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, an elevator, and towering ceilings throughout offering tons of natural light. Their eclectic, modern design style comes through in the bold yellow cabinetry in the kitchen and blue velvet covering on one of the staircases.

The master suite occupies the entire third floor of the home, and features a double walk-in closet, a dressing room with a small terrace, and a sprawling, marble-clad master bathroom with double sinks, a soaking tub and a steam shower.

On the fourth and fifth floors, the home features four additional bedrooms, including one that is designed like a boat captain’s paradise, with a ship-shaped bed and blue and orange sailboat wallpaper. In the center of the room, hangs a nautical rope chandelier. Two boat-shaped kites hang from the ceiling, framing the windows.

The ample outdoor space of the property is spread across two terraces, as well as a garden. There’s also a sunroom,and covered rooftop den that can double as a media room, office space or guest bedroom.