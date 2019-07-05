Mario Lopez is about to dive in!

The 45-year-old actor and television personality just added another show to his resume — this time, it’s an HGTV home makeover series called Supersize My Pool, premiering July 6.

In each episode, Lopez will surprise one lucky family with a summer-ready backyard renovation: “I like the idea of being Willy Wonka,” he tells PEOPLE.

“Most of these pools are broken-down, decrepit or out-dated and are basically just a hole in the ground,” the Extra host says. “I come in and it ends up looking like a mini Vegas resort. The results have been beautiful and the families are always really happy.”

Lopez, who was already a fan of home makeover shows, says the family-oriented series is a perfect fit for him. The only problem? “After doing the show, I feel like my pool is just so blah and needs a little face lift,” he admits.

Still, the Dancing with the Stars alum and his family get a lot of use out of their backyard space — especially during the summer. Lopez says his kids, 5-year-old Dominic and 8-year-old Gia, love to swim and adds that he and wife Courtney (who are expecting their third child) often throw backyard barbecues and play bocce ball together.

“We love to entertain,” the Saved by the Bell actor says. “We’re going to have a meet-the-baby party pretty soon once this third baby comes. It’s right around the corner, any day actually.”

The longtime television host opened up about his wife’s pregnancy journey earlier this year.

“If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” the longtime he told PEOPLE exclusively in January. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle.”

Lopez and Courtney first announced the exciting news in an Instagram post in January.

“Oh BABY!! Here we go again…🤰🏻 #LopezPartyOfFive#DebutingInJuly,” Courtney, 36, captioned a photo series of the family.

The pair met in 2008 and wed in 2012 during an outdoor ceremony in Punta Mita, Mexico. Gia, then 2, served as the flower girl. The event featured a mariachi band and a wedding cake with a winter-wonderland-meets-beach theme by Cake Boss’s Buddy Valastro.

Supersize My Pool premieres June 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.