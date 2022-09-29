Marie-Lou Nurk Opens up About Dating 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim: 'I Have a Lot Less Privacy'

Marie-Lou Nurk is opening up about her public relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

"Since I've been with Jason, i have a lot less privacy," the Paris-based model, 25, admits in an interview with Vogue Germany, which PEOPLE translated from German.

"There are always not only positives, but negative aspects, when one lives out in the open. Whether it's on social media, in the press or on TV, one is much more quickly judged," she added.

Nurk also spoke about her cameos in the upcoming seasons of Selling Sunset. "I'll be seen in season 6 and I'm very excited," she said. "Unfortunately, I couldn't prepare for it because the production was already planned. But on a reality show, it's actually better not to think too much about it so it's not unnatural."

Nurk also emphasized the importance of staying "true to oneself" and how "under no circumstances" will she compare themselves to others. "There are always more beautiful, smarter or successful people — certainly in business," she adds.

Prior to her modeling career and romance with Oppenheim, Nurk revealed in the story, which also included a photoshoot with her beau, that she studied business administration and worked as a strategist for a year after getting her degree.

She also says has an eye for luxury spaces, similar to her real estate broker boyfriend, and one day hopes to open her own interior design studio.

This is not the first time Nurk has been candid about the nature of her relationship with the Oppenheim Group president. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the model recalled their first encounter and how she actually invited her friends to tag along on the first date.

"I hate first dates," she explained. "When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

The two first met in July at a restaurant in Mykonos, where Oppenheim was vacationing with his brother, Brett. "I asked her to dinner the next day," Jason told PEOPLE. "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, "Ah."

After the couple was spotted kissing in a parking lot on the same trip, they have been inseparable ever since. Jason even said he's looking into getting a place in Paris to make their long-distance relationship a little bit easier.

"For the first time, I'm thinking about maybe getting something in Europe, mostly because my girlfriend lives in Paris and I love Paris," he added.