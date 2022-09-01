Marie-Lou Nurk Admits She Invited Friends on First Date with Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim: 'I Hate Small Talk'

The thought of riding solo on her first date with Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim was daunting for his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

After catching the eye of the real estate broker, 45, while partying at Scorpio's in Mykonos, Greece, earlier this summer, the model, 25, agreed to a date — with one stipulation.

"I asked her to dinner the next day," Oppenheim, who also stars in Netflix's Selling the OC, recalls to PEOPLE. "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, "Ah."

"I hate first dates," Nurk explains. "When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

Although he didn't know how to react to Nurk's question, he admits he understood. "She didn't know me yet," Oppenheim says.

The pair hit it off, however, and were spotted kissing in a parking lot in Mykonos on July 8. After realizing they couldn't keep things a secret, they confirmed they were seeing one another and have been enjoying showing off their romance ever since. They made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift in August.

Nurk has also supported Oppenheim as he films his shows, even though she's a bit camera shy.

"She has a couple times," Oppenheim says when asked about Nurk shooting with him for Selling Sunset and Selling the OC. "I asked her, I don't think she... I think she's ambivalent."

"It's okay," Nurk says of being involved in the shows.

"I don't think she has a desire for publicity," adds Oppenheim. "I think it's a little, maybe, more difficult for her."

As the couple gears up to deal with handling a long distance relationship — Nurk is based in Paris and Oppenheim in Southern California — they're soaking in every moment that they can with one another.

"I've been here for one month," Nurk shares of her American travels. "But now we're flying to Berlin together."

The couple have it worked out so Oppenheim will join his leading lady on a few photo shoots in Europe, and he's making sure they don't have to go too long without seeing one another.

"We're going to meet in New York in a couple of weeks," Oppenheim explains. "And I'm going to take her to a Commander's football game in DC."

Things are going so well that he's already thinking about the holidays, too.

"She's going to come back here for November and December," Oppenheim says. "We're going to probably spend a month or two together, go to Australia for three weeks or two weeks. So [that] should be fun."