Marie-Lou Nurk Admits She Invited Friends on First Date with Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim: 'I Hate Small Talk'

The French model and Selling Sunset star were first linked after meeting in Mykonos earlier this summer

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022 04:02 PM

The thought of riding solo on her first date with Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim was daunting for his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

After catching the eye of the real estate broker, 45, while partying at Scorpio's in Mykonos, Greece, earlier this summer, the model, 25, agreed to a date — with one stipulation.

"I asked her to dinner the next day," Oppenheim, who also stars in Netflix's Selling the OC, recalls to PEOPLE. "She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?' I'm like, "Ah."

"I hate first dates," Nurk explains. "When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Richard McLaren

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although he didn't know how to react to Nurk's question, he admits he understood. "She didn't know me yet," Oppenheim says.

The pair hit it off, however, and were spotted kissing in a parking lot in Mykonos on July 8. After realizing they couldn't keep things a secret, they confirmed they were seeing one another and have been enjoying showing off their romance ever since. They made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift in August.

Nurk has also supported Oppenheim as he films his shows, even though she's a bit camera shy.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Richard McLaren

"She has a couple times," Oppenheim says when asked about Nurk shooting with him for Selling Sunset and Selling the OC. "I asked her, I don't think she... I think she's ambivalent."

"It's okay," Nurk says of being involved in the shows.

"I don't think she has a desire for publicity," adds Oppenheim. "I think it's a little, maybe, more difficult for her."

Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As the couple gears up to deal with handling a long distance relationship — Nurk is based in Paris and Oppenheim in Southern California — they're soaking in every moment that they can with one another.

"I've been here for one month," Nurk shares of her American travels. "But now we're flying to Berlin together."

The couple have it worked out so Oppenheim will join his leading lady on a few photo shoots in Europe, and he's making sure they don't have to go too long without seeing one another.

Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend Marvel Studios "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

"We're going to meet in New York in a couple of weeks," Oppenheim explains. "And I'm going to take her to a Commander's football game in DC."

Things are going so well that he's already thinking about the holidays, too.

"She's going to come back here for November and December," Oppenheim says. "We're going to probably spend a month or two together, go to Australia for three weeks or two weeks. So [that] should be fun."

Related Articles
Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nürk on Cabo Vacation
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway
Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jason Oppenheim's New Girlfriend? All About Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Says He's 'Open' to Being a Husband After Meeting Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Attend Second Red Carpet in a Week: 'Manic Monday'
Marie-Lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim at the premiere of Disney+'s "She Hulk: Attorney at Law" held at the El Capitan Theatre on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jason Oppenheim Says New Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Wants Him to Move to Paris
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Marie-lou Nurk and Jason Oppenheim attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Jason Oppenheim Cozies Up to Model Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk During PDA-Filled Red Carpet Debut
*EXCLUSIVE* - Selling Sunset's Brett Oppenheim enjoys a dinner date with his new model girlfriend at Lava in Beverly Hills
Brett Oppenheim and New Girlfriend, German Tattoo Artist Samantha Abdul, 'Clicked Right Away': Source
Brittany Snow, Tyler Stanaland
'Selling the OC' Star Married to Brittany Snow Speaks Out About Co-Star Who Tried to Kiss Him
Selling The OC Cast Images
'Selling the OC' Season 1's Biggest Bombshells Include Major Rivalries and Infidelity Close Calls
Jason Oppenheim Comments on Relationship Status with Mary-Lou. Mary-Lou Instagram
Jason Oppenheim Gives an Update on Model Marie-Lou, Who He Kissed in Greece: 'I Like Her'
Selling the OC
'Selling the OC' Cast on Differences from 'Selling Sunset:' We're 'Ourselves from the Very Beginning'
Chrishell Hartley attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star: 'That Was Insanity'
jason oppenheim kissing model marie-lou
Jason Oppenheim Seen Kissing Model Marie-Lou in Greece 6 Months After Chrishell Stause Split: Source
Chrishell Stause attends the "Moulin Rouge" Los Angeles Opening Night Performance at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on June 30, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Chrishell Stause Says She's Sold 7 Homes This Year, but Acknowledges Real Estate Isn't Her 'Sole Focus'
Selling the OC
Meet the Cast of 'Selling the OC!' 11 New Agents to Star in Netflix's New 'Selling Sunset' Spin-Off
Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends