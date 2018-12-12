Marie Kondo's New Netflix Series Will Make You Laugh, Cry and Finally Clean Out Your Closet

Move aside, This Is Us. There’s a new show arriving this January to stomp on your heart.

Marie Kondo, the author of the cult-favorite home organization guide book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, is getting her own Netlfix series. Tidying Up with Marie Condo premieres January 1 on the streaming service — just in time to motivate viewers to keep those New Year’s resolutions about finally getting organized.

While the 8-episode series will be filled with the Japanese organizing consultant and author’s tips and tricks for cleaning out your clutter, the trailer above proves it will also unexpectedly tug at your heart strings.

In the clip, Kondo’s clients include a woman who’s recently lost her husband and is struggling to let go of his belongings, a family who has had to downsize from a four-story house to a two-bedroom apartment and needs to minimize their belongings, and a messy couple who needs to make their house livable before their baby arrives.

“My mission is to spark joy in the world through tidying,” Kondo says, recalling the message of the “KonMari method” found in her hugely popular 2011 book (published in the U.S. in 2014), which instructed readers to ditch any belongings that do not “spark joy” in them.

According to a profile in the Wall Street Journal, Kondo has had a lifelong commitment to neatness. As a child, she “cleaned her siblings’ bedrooms. In grade school, she was the assigned class organizer.” She started her organizing business at 19 and ended up writing her book at the request of potential clients stuck on her extensive waiting list.

Kondo was named to Time’s list of the 100 most interesting people in 2015. Her book has been published in 30 countries and sold millions of copies worldwide. She currently has three titles available in the U.S. including an “illustrated master class” on tidying and an illustrated manga version of her famous work.

Tidying Up with Marie Condo premieres January 1 exclusively on Netflix.