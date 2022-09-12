Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June

Mariah Carey has put a massive piece of real estate on the market.

The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million after the home was burglarized in late June. The listing is held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International.

Built in 1951, the fenced residence sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres, located in a gated community in the suburbs of Atlanta.

Featuring classic southern architecture, the Stephen Fuller-designed house has a brick façade, white columns and a circular driveway, in addition to a three-car garage.

The living area is flooded with natural light through a pair of French doors that open to the backyard.

The home features stunning details throughout like crown molding with millwork, coffered ceilings and arched doorways.

At the heart of the house is a grand kitchen with a massive marble island, bespoke cabinets, a sun-soaked breakfast alcove and top-of-the-line appliances.

The oversized primary bedroom suite comes with a private balcony, fireplace, built-in shelves, morning bar, a lavish bathroom, dressing room and a spacious closet with custom shelving and storage.

A private guest suite sits on a massive terrace level with a living room and a fireplace.

The property comes complete with a recording booth, state-of-the-art home theater and workout room, as well as a heated in-ground pool, a pool house, tennis courts, a large entertainment pavilion and several beautiful gardens.

Carey's listing comes after the home was burglarized in late June, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, which named 27-year-old Kenzel Walker as the suspect. The burglar broke into the home through a "force door" entry in the back, according to the report.

At the time, it was not immediately clear if Walker entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Carey was reportedly the victim of another burglary in 2017, when $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses was allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.