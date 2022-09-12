Lifestyle Home Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June The home comes with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a pool, tennis courts, recording booth, home theater and a workout room By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 10:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic, Jon-Michael Sullivan Mariah Carey has put a massive piece of real estate on the market. The Grammy Award winner, 53, listed her nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Sandy Springs, Georgia, for $6.5 million after the home was burglarized in late June. The listing is held by Shanna Bradley of Christie's International. Built in 1951, the fenced residence sits on a private hilltop with 4.2 acres, located in a gated community in the suburbs of Atlanta. Burglary at Mariah Carey's Georgia Home Confirmed in Police Report Featuring classic southern architecture, the Stephen Fuller-designed house has a brick façade, white columns and a circular driveway, in addition to a three-car garage. Jon-Michael Sullivan Jon-Michael Sullivan Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The living area is flooded with natural light through a pair of French doors that open to the backyard. The home features stunning details throughout like crown molding with millwork, coffered ceilings and arched doorways. Jon-Michael Sullivan Jon-Michael Sullivan At the heart of the house is a grand kitchen with a massive marble island, bespoke cabinets, a sun-soaked breakfast alcove and top-of-the-line appliances. Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!' The oversized primary bedroom suite comes with a private balcony, fireplace, built-in shelves, morning bar, a lavish bathroom, dressing room and a spacious closet with custom shelving and storage. Jon-Michael Sullivan A private guest suite sits on a massive terrace level with a living room and a fireplace. The property comes complete with a recording booth, state-of-the-art home theater and workout room, as well as a heated in-ground pool, a pool house, tennis courts, a large entertainment pavilion and several beautiful gardens. RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry Carey's listing comes after the home was burglarized in late June, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, which named 27-year-old Kenzel Walker as the suspect. The burglar broke into the home through a "force door" entry in the back, according to the report. At the time, it was not immediately clear if Walker entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf. Carey was reportedly the victim of another burglary in 2017, when $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses was allegedly stolen from her Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.