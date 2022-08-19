Burglary at Mariah Carey's Georgia Home Confirmed in Police Report

Mariah Carey's Sandy Springs, Georgia, home was robbed in late June, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, there was a burglary at the singer's house in the Atlanta suburb reported on June 27.

Representatives for Carey declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

The home was broken into through a "force door" entry through the back door, according to the report, which names the suspect as 27-year-old Kenzel Walker. It was not immediately clear if Walker has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The Albany, Georgia, Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a man named Kenzel Walker was arrested and charged with homicide in July, but could not confirm if this was the same man in the burglary case. The Sandy Springs Police Department has not replied to PEOPLE's request to confirm if this was the same suspect.

Carey has reportedly previously been the victim of a burglary at an L.A. home in 2017, TMZ reported at the time. The robbers in that break-in allegedly stole $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses, law enforcement sources told the outlet.

Carey attended the BET Awards in Los Angeles the night before on June 26. On the day of the burglary, she posted a glamorous photo of herself prepping for the event. The Instagram photo features her in a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a flowing gold train.

Carey has also been traveling this summer. In July, she shared a glimpse of her trip to the celeb-favorite island of Capri, Italy. The Grammy winner got playful in the water while wearing what appeared to be a sparkly gown. She shared an Instagram post that featured her splashing around surrounded by picturesque rocks in the formal outfit. "Ciao Capri! ❤️🇮🇹," she wrote in the caption.