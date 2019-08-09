Image zoom Photography by Sam Frost

When Margot Robbie is the boss, she plays Elton John in the office and holds morning meetings in the kitchen

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014 — the film and television production company behind her Oscar-winning film I, Tonya — and her team’s work space is just as cool as the projects they develop.

“The kitchen is definitely the heart and soul of the entire office,” Robbie, 29, told archdigest.com of the new downtown L.A. spot. “This was a space we really wanted to feel open and inviting and comfortable, right down to picking the chairs.”

Robbie and her co-founders (one of whom is her husband of three years, Tom Ackerley) made a “conscious decision” not to have a conference table and opted for an open floor plan to create a collaborative environment, according to the feature. The interior, which looks more like a living room than an office, is bright and refreshing.



Designer Cydney Morris of Foxalow Interiors described her work as “beautiful, relaxed Westside living that feels a little beach housey with elements of country farmhouse vibes.”

She adds, “Margot and I are from a coastal beach town in Australia, and I guess the boys are from country-style England, so it’s a mesh of both worlds, really.”



For Robbie, the space allows LuckyChap Entertainment employees to “spend more time around each other and develop our projects that way, and be inspired by the space and and pull from each other.”

Office highlights include a neon pink wall light that hangs over a rustic white love seat, the custom linen couch (opposite two rattan chairs) and a marble kitchen island stunning enough to make any foodie squirm.



Morris added nontraditional office design elements, like a barn door between offices, standing desks and her personal favorite: a feminine bathroom that features Pop Home Design pink subway tile, a gold-framed mirror and a vessel sink.

“The bathroom is sort of lovely and feminine and it’s so nice to be able to go work out in the morning then come here and have a coffee, and we have this beautiful shower, so you start the day off right,” she said.

LuckyChap Entertainment Sophia Kerr added, “It’s great to have those fun design elements that are also very practical.”

To read the full feature and see more photos, visit archdigest.com.