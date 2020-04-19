Image zoom

Bars may be closed for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop drinking your favorite frozen beverages. Hundreds of customers say that the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Machine will help you whip up restaurant-quality drinks with ease.

The popular appliance can make all types of frozen cocktails, including margaritas, daiquiris, piña coladas, and frosé. If you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, you can use it to make frozen lemonade, slushies, and more!

You can produce up to 36 ounces at a time, and the machine has several settings to choose from so you can customize your drink’s texture to suit your preferences. Plus, the ice shaver at the top of the machine features a rear reservoir that removes any melted ice to prevent your drinks from getting watered down.

Customers rave about how easy it is to use and how quickly it blends their favorite drinks. In fact, it’s so beloved that one shopper said it was “by far the best purchase I’ve made within the last three years.”

“I only wish I bought this sooner,” wrote another. “Awesome blender for making frozen drinks! The ice comes out perfectly smooth, no chunks. I have zero complaints about this machine. Would definitely recommend it to anyone who enjoys frozen concoctions.”

With most of us stuck at home practicing social distancing, now is the perfect time to try out new frozen drink recipes— and when quarantine is over, you can whip this baby out and impress your friends and family with your newfound bartending skills.

Shop one for yourself below to start enjoying happy hour at home.

Buy It! Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Machine, $199.99; bedbathandbeyond.com