When country star Maren Morris isn’t touring with the likes of Keith Urban and Brett Eldredge, she’s spending time with friends — and her new puppy! — at her Nashville home. But her backyard space was a little, well, empty for her liking. So Morris teamed up with Wayfair and interior designer Lori Paranjape to create the backyard oasis of her dreams. The end result is a relaxing place for the “My Church” singer to entertain, catch up with loved ones and gather ‘round the fire. “It’s just nice to have a space to be social in,” Morris exclusively tells PEOPLE.