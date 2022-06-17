TikTok Users Sold Me on This Under-$50 Cooling Blanket That They Say Feels Like 'Ice-Cold Silk'
As a professional shopper and hot sleeper, I feel it's my duty to share my latest TikTok find that could be game-changing for all of us this summer. It's a cooling blanket that users swear actually stays cold all night and feels like "ice-cold silk is laying on your skin," which is enough to convince me.
The Marchpower Cooling Blanket already has more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and now it's gaining traction on TikTok — a video by @morgan.bianchi_ has two million views and more than 250,000 likes in just one week. The blanket is available in three sizes (throw, twin, and queen), and prices start at just $46, which is roughly the same as a sheet set.
Unlike traditional blankets, this one has two fabrics on each side so you can use it year-round for cooling and for keeping warm. It's made with Japanese Arc-chill cooling fiber that absorbs body heat instead of trapping it and soft, breathable cotton.
Buy It! Marchpower Cooling Blanket, $45.99; amazon.com
Thankfully, you can wash the cooling blanket in the washing machine without ruining the magical fabric as long as you don't use any bleach or hot water and let it air dry. Don't worry, the lightweight material dries relatively quickly.
Sleep with the Japanese fiber on your body for the best cooling effect. It "feels cold" and doesn't get hot throughout the night, according to the TikTok video. An Amazon shopper who was skeptical at first said the blanket is "worth every penny" and is now "sleeping undisturbed for hours at a time." Another five-star reviewer said it's a "Godsend" for summer and hot flashes, and added that it provides a secure feeling without making them feel hot.
I think it's safe to say that TikTok has done it again — cue the dramatic sigh — and convinced me to buy yet another Amazon product I didn't know I needed. The Marchpower Cooling Blanket might be my saving grace during this Midwestern heat wave.
