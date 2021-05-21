Marc Anthony Sells His Stunning Miami Waterfront Estate for $22M — See Inside!

The Grammy Award-winning Latin music superstar bought the Florida estate for about $19 million in 2018

Marc Anthony has sold his Coral Gables, Florida mansion for $22 million!

The Grammy Award-winning Latin music superstar and record producer bought the nearly-21,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style estate for about $19 million in 2018. Called Casa Costanera, the three-story manse has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and a beautifully landscaped pool/spa with water views.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Neither the buyer's agent, celebrity real estate broker Chad Carroll with Compass, nor the listing agent, Anamaria Velasquez with Nexxos Realty, would comment.

Anthony, 52, who shares children Emme and Max, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, bought the large waterfront home in the snazzy Cocoplum subdivision from Bacardi Rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, who had spent about eight years renovating it.

marc Anthony home Credit: Nexxos Realty

marc Anthony home Credit: Nexxos Realty

According to real estate reports, the home was still unfinished when Anthony (whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz) purchased it. With expertise in buying and selling high-end homes, he completed the construction and put it on the market for $27 million. According to Realtor.com, he sold it for $22,416,000.

marc Anthony home Credit: Nexxos Realty

The home, which is ideal for entertaining has an elevator to all three floors, three kitchens, a formal dining room, wine cellar and staff quarters. There are two main bathrooms with bidet, dual sinks and separate tub and shower.

RELATED VIDEO: NCIS's Sean Murray Opens the Door to the Family Home He's Spent 10 Years Designing

Located on 1.3 acres, the estate has 480 square feet of water frontage on a corner lot with direct Biscayne Bay access and a 100-foot dock.