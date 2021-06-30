The Woolworth Estate boasts 12 bedrooms and a clocktower with an 11-car garage — but its Music Room and Foyer might be most memorable to Swifties

A Mansion Featured in Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Video Is Up for Auction — See Inside!

Taylor Swift included a majestic piece of history in the 2014 video for her track "Blank Space," which is now available for one Swiftie to own (if they have at least $7 million to spare).

The Woolworth Estate (a.k.a. Winfield Hall) on Long Island, New York, was previously on the market for $19.95 million, but it's heading to auction on July 12, when it's guaranteed to sell for $7 million or more. Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is handling the sale.

Swift fans might recognize some of the interiors of the estate from the "Blank Space" video. (The exterior scenes were filmed at the nearby Oheka Castle). The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 31, sat opposite model Sean O'Pry at an elaborate dining table for a scene filmed in what is actually Woolworth's Music Room. The pair also dances around the wallpapered room near the front entrance.

Blank Space mansion for sale Credit: Peter Olschewski, Real Estate Photos of NJ

Blank Space mansion for sale Credit: Taylor Swift/Youtube

Another scene shows Swift having a teary breakdown next to a marble fireplace that resides in the home's grand entrance.

While filming, Swift quite literally left her mark on the mansion. There's a piece of tape on one of the first marble steps near the main entrance, which was placed there to tell the artist where to stand during a scene, according to House Beautiful.

Blank space mansion Credit: Peter Olschewski, Real Estate Photos of NJ

Blank Space mansion for sale Credit: Taylor Swift/Youtube

Designed by American architect C.P.H. Gilbert, the Glen Cove estate was built for entrepreneur Frank Winfield Woolworth between 1915 and 1916. The Woolworth Estate was later added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, ensuring it cannot be demolished.

The 12-bedroom mansion occupies a spacious 32,098 square feet and sits on more than 16 acres of land, which also includes a clock tower building with an 11-car garage.

One of the few remaining privately owned mansions of the Gilded Age, the estate features sweeping lawns and classic statuary.

Blank Space mansion for sale Credit: Peter Olschewski, Real Estate Photos of NJ

Blank Space mansion for sale Credit: Peter Olschewski, Real Estate Photos of NJ

The auction is made possible by the former owner Martin T. Carey, who died last year. A historical preservationist, Carey owned the property from 1978 until his death. He helped preserve a number of properties on Long Island and in Newport, Rhode Island.

