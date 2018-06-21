Mandy Moore's Stunning New Home with Fiance Taylor Goldsmith is 'the Next Chapter in My Life'

Mandy Moore is finally ready to show off her dream house!

The This Is Us star reveals the Pasadena home she’s been painstakingly renovating (and documenting on Instagram) for a year in the July issue of Architectural Digest. She bought the house in January 2017 for a reported $2.56 million, according the LA Times.

“This house signifies the next chapter of my life—as an adult, a woman, and a performer. I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place,” she tells the magazine of the 1950s, modernist abode she moved into in January with fiance Taylor Goldsmith.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Settles Into Her New Midcentury Modern-Style Home in Pasadena

Trevor Tondro, courtesy Architectural Digest

It was love at first sight for Moore, who says she fell for “the views, the pool, the yard, basically the whole energy of the place.” She was particularly drawn to the midcentury-modern vibe, bolstered by walls of glass, blond brick surfaces, and even a quirky copper fireplace hood.

“We tried to imagine what [architect Howard B.] Zook would have done if he were designing it today,” she says.

With the help of architect Emily Farnham and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, she shaved off awkward additions made over the years, then layered in modern necessities (like a full smart home suite) and furnishings that suited the couple’s eclectic tastes — like a Katy Skelton bench and Cedar & Moss ceiling light in the bedroom (top) and a pair of Croft House chairs by the pool (above).

“The furniture we chose feels in line with the architecture,” says Moore, “but there’s nothing so precious that a little wear and tear from kids or dogs would be a calamity.” The couple share two pups, Joni and Jackson.

As for Goldsmith’s involvement, she notes, “Taylor was as involved as he wanted to be. He had opinions about certain things, but his only real demands were for bookshelves— he’s a voracious reader—and room for a baby grand piano and a turntable.”

Her feelings for the newly completed place are the exact opposite of those for her former home, where she spent a decade and a half, including the 6 years that she was married to singer, Ryan Adams, who she divorced in 2015.

WATCH THIS: Mandy Moore Opens Up About Building a Home with Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith: I’m Ready To Start Over

RELATED: Shop Celebs’ Homes: How to Get Jennifer Aniston’s Throw Pillows, Hilary Duff’s Door and More!

“I lived there for 15 years, and even though the house went through several iterations, it never felt wholly mine,” she says. “I bought it when I was 18. I really didn’t know myself, and I never felt secure enough to bring a lot of people there.”

Now, she and Goldsmith appear to be settling in for the long haul, even springing for an extravagant installation: “Terrazzo is a dying art, costly and laborious,” she says of her custom fireplace ledge, which she dubs, “so worth it.”

To read the full feature and see more photos, pick up the current issue of Architectural Digest, or visit archdigest.com.