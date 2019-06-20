Here’s Where You Can Buy Mandy Moore's Super Chic Millennial Pink Plates

Image zoom Frank Micelotta//Shutterstock; Year & Day

When she’s not climbing Mount Everest or starring in NBC’s tear-provoking show This Is Us, Mandy Moore is serving up some seriously gorgeous interior design #goals. If you followed along with the star’s recent home renovation on Instagram throughout 2017 and 2018, you might be familiar with her vintage-inspired taste that we can’t get enough of.

During the final reveal of Moore’s renovated 1950s mid-century home in Pasadena, California, we spotted the most gorgeous millennial pink dishware displayed in the open shelving of her kitchen, and we know exactly where you can cop your own set. Moore’s dishes are from Year & Day; you make recognize the brand as one that fashion influencer Eva Chen helped make Instagram famous (and former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher uses it in her own kitchen).

Image zoom TREVOR TONDRO FOR ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST

If you’ve been on the hunt for a full set of dishes that are minimal and chic at the same time, Year & Day’s product offering is it; you can mix and match the full semi-matte ceramics collection because the brand specifically made the line in four colors that all look good together: Daybreak (a light, dusty pink), Midnight (a deep navy blue), Fog (a light gray), and Moon (a traditional white, which is actually their best-selling color).

Whether your style leans towards full-on monochromatic or mixing and matching, you can build whatever set works for your taste and family size based on Year & Day’s short customization quiz. And if you’re looking for a full overhaul of your daily dishware, Year & Day has everything you’ll need, including big and small plates, bowls, serving dishes, drinking glasses, wine glasses, flatware sets, and even flower vases.

For her part, Moore stocks the Year & Day big plates in Daybreak, the serving bowls in Daybreak, and the matte gold flatware set — and you can conveniently shop everything below. Plus, if you love the pink dishes as much as Moore does, don’t forget to check out the brand’s best-selling product, the coffee mugs in the same color, that has sold out several times!

Buy It! Year & Day Big Plates in Day Break, $52 for four, yearandday.com

Buy It! Year & Day Serving Bowl in Day Break, $48, yearandday.com

Buy It! Year & Day Four-Person Flatware Setting in Matte Gold, $280, yearandday.com