Mandy Moore is going to be missing the VW Beetle like candy.

On Thursday, Volkswagen announced that they would “end production of the iconic Beetle” in July 2019 — and the This Is Us star, 34, who famously drove in and danced around a lime green version of the car in the music video for her song “Candy,” is just one of many fans who will mourn the loss of the iconic ride.

“RIP, VW bug. Thanks for the memories. Sorry for the crappy photos but it was almost 20 years ago,” she wrote, alongside stills from the 1999 music video for her debut song.

RELATED: WATCH: Love Bug! Chris Pratt Lovingly Restored a 1965 Volkswagen Beetle – and It’s a Handsome Little Cruiser

“The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans,” Hinrich J. Woebcken, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc, added in the statement.

However, giving fans of the vehicle a tiny glimmer of hope, Woebcken went on to add that while the company has “no immediate plans” to update the design, “I would also say, ‘Never say never.’ ”

In fact, this wouldn’t be the first time Volkswagen decided to stop producing the car, only to bring out a new and improved model years later.

Volkswagen AG/Getty

Although the Volkswagen Beetle came to be associated with the counterculture of the 1960s, the car was originally developed in the 1930s for Adolf Hitler.

RELATED VIDEO: WATCH: Which Car Would You Pick Up Your Favorite Celebrity In?

At the time, cars were a luxury that only the wealthiest Germans could buy, and the Beetle was designed to be an affordable and dependable vehicle that ordinary citizens could afford, according to a history by the New York Times.

While the vehicle went on to become the ‘60s best-selling foreign-import car in America, sales began to stall, and in 1978, Volkswagen ceased producing the vehicle in Germany, although they continued making the Beetle in Mexico until 2003, the Times reported.

Volkswagen went on to bring the Beetle back in 1997, dubbing it the “New Beetle.” However, while the revamped model was initially successful, sales eventually staled, according to Reuters.