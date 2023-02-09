Mandy Moore Shares Sneak Peek of New Home, Nearly Complete After 6+ Years of Construction

Mandy Moore's home renovation project is still going strong, six years on!

The This is Us Alum, 38, gave a sneak peek of her soon-to-be finished home that she first purchased in January 2017 and has been working on ever since.

In a visit to the project site on Wednesday, Moore showed off some newly-added design elements on her Instagram Story. She started with a clip of the wood beam ceiling in a room leading directly to an outdoor area, along with the caption, "site visit."

She then got into the fun details that are slowly being added, including the "dreamy" tile in the bathroom that her 2-year-old son, Gus, will soon use. (She also shares a three-month-old son, Ozzie, with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.)

Moving to the laundry room, Moore showed off the "rad" blue-and-white checkered tile that was just installed.

She also shared a panoramic clip of her spacious primary bathroom that is still coming together.

In Ozzie's bathroom, a layer of white tiles can be seen lining one wall. Another shot revealed the fun tiger-print fabric that will soon adorn her dining room chairs.

To close out the series of renovation photos, the actress shared a photo of her posing with her designers, Emily Farnham and Sarah Sherman Samuel, in front of the construction site, along with the caption: "6 years working with this dream team! I'm the luckiest."

Moore has never been shy about showing the reality of her lengthy renovation project. In February 2022, the "Candy" singer posted a few snaps of the house's structure starting to come together on her Instagram Story.

While she still didn't reveal when the home will hopefully be complete, she did tease a little update in the caption on the photos.

"When those asking how the new house is going," she wrote on the first slide before adding, "It's going!" on the second.

Moore shared her previous home, also designed by Samuels in a 2018 cover story for Architectural Digest.

"I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place," she told the outlet of the 1950s modernist Pasadena home.

"This house signifies the next chapter of my life—as an adult, a woman, and a performer. I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place," she said of the property she moved into in January of that year with her then-fiance.