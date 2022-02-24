The This Is Us star previously documented a home renovation for Architectural Digest in 2018

Mandy Moore Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her New Home Renovation Project: 'It's Going!'

Mandy Moore has a new home renovation project up her sleeve!

The This Is Us star, 37, gave fans a quick behind-the-scenes look at her new project on Wednesday via her Instagram Stories — though her exact plans for the house aren't clear just yet.

Moore teased her fans with a shot of her yard in the first slide before revealing the construction being done on the building in the second.

"When those asking how the new house is going," she wrote on the first slide before adding, "It's going!" on the second.

In a third slide, which shows the house being framed around a huge opening, Moore writes that she is also adding "some dynamite landscaping" and is "dreaming of the arched window that will one day live here" to overlook it all.

This is not the first time Moore has shared her home design journey on Instagram. In 2018, the actress showed off her new Pasadena home in Architectural Digest after documenting her renovation journey on the social media platform for a year.

The 1950s modernist home was refreshed with the help of architect Emily Farnham and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, who "tried to imagine what [architect Howard B.] Zook would have done if he were designing it today."

"This house signifies the next chapter of my life—as an adult, a woman, and a performer," Moore told Architectural Digest. "I was able to pour all of who I am into making this place."

Moore's now-husband Taylor Goldsmith was "as involved as he wanted to be" during the renovation process, the actress added.

"He had opinions about certain things," Moore noted at the time, "but his only real demands were for bookshelves— he's a voracious reader—and room for a baby grand piano and a turntable."