It's Moving Day for Mandy Moore! This Is Us Star Says It's 'Stressful AF' But 'We're on Our Way'

Mandy Moore is making herself at home!

The actress’s latest tour shows off a plethora of spaces in her new pad, from her marble-clad kitchen to her Insta-worthy master suite. To get the full purview of her massive makeover, we’re taking a room-by-room look at her abode (which designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has dubbed “#mandymooresmidcenturymaison”) so as not to miss a single drool-worthy design detail.

KITCHEN AND DINING ROOM

Moore’s entertaining hubs are Pinterest perfection, with her kitchen sporting pale green cabinets, marble countertops, stainless-steel appliances and enough dishware from Year & Day to host a generous dinner party.

“How many bowls are too many bowls?” she jokes in one video showing off her stash. “Have we gotten there yet? Have we reached the bowl threshold?”

Another item that has made its way onto the countertop (although it probably won’t remain there) is the “world’s coolest toilet brush,” from Hawkins NYC.

In the dining room, cream-colored chairs await placement around the burled wood-topped table. An eye-catching gold light fixture hangs above the scene.

LIVING ROOMS

The Bronson sofa from Croft House is the centerpiece for one of her living rooms. A round table and leather side chairs warm up the area, which also includes a bench made of multi-colored terrazzo.

“Really enjoying a break,” Moore captions a photo of the layout from the comfort of her couch. In another group shot, she hails designer Samuel and architect, Emily Farnham, for their expert assistance.

“Oh how I love them so,” she writes. “I’m forever indebted to you.”

Another seating zone overlooks the backyard, and Moore herself installed the statement area rug. “Just smoothing out the wrinkles in the rug,” she writes on a Boomerang of her unusual method.

BEDROOMS

The master suite gets some ultra-cozy padding thanks to a green upholstered headboard and custom bed frame. A black-and-white rug incorporates another plush touch, while floating nightstands and pendant lights turn on the modern charm that Moore is “dying” over.

The guest room is starting to look equally as chic, sporting swing-arm sconces, black-and-white inlay side tables and geometric prints above the bed. Although it seems she has the majority of the furniture for her sleeping spots, there’s one piece that is missing.

“@Anthropologie — we got an email confirmation about delivery of this bed 2 months ago but it never made it to our storage facility,” she writes in an Instagram story calling out the brand and showing the store’s Rhys bed. “NO ONE is helpful on your end. Help! Bummer on moving day.”

BATHROOMS

The master bathroom is a spa-like dream, thanks to brass mirrors from CB2, Rejuvenation’s Waterhouse faucet and marble counters from Stoneland USA. A sputnik-style chandelier can be seen in the mirror’s reflection, as well as a rain-style shower head.

In another wash room, white herringbone tile, a round mirror and a few staples catch Moore’s attention. “We may not be all set up but at least the hand-washing situation is handled,” she jokes of her Aesop soap.

SPARE ROOMS

Moore showed off a few of the other areas around her house, including what appears to be an office/den, a spare space with a dresser and oversize round mirror, and a shot of her stunning exterior starring the newly completed pool.

Designer Sherman shared another look at the library, which includes a built-in sofa that is “so good to finally see come to life after designing it a year ago!”

Although she had hoped to be in by December 2017, the actress is very close to having her demo days be behind her for good.