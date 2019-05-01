Mandy Moore’s Favorite Velvet Blue Accent Chair Is More Than Half Off Right Now

Mandy Moore’s mid-century modern mansion is #HouseGoals! If, like us, you’ve been following the This Is Us star’s home renovations on Instagram for the past year and ogling over her chic furniture and decor, good news — you can get a piece of her Pasadena dream home in your own, and for way less.

Along with sharing before-and-after photos of her restoration process on Instagram, Moore also tagged several places she purchased some of the gorgeous pieces in her home. We’ve had our eyes on her blue velvet modern accent chairs from AllModern ever since she posted a photo of them in her newly renovated living room in August — a place she said she now spends most of her time.

“I never expected to spend so much time in this particular room but we have and do: listening to records, reading, writing some tunes on the piano, etc…” Moore captioned her Instagram post. “There’s always a cat curled up in one of my fav blue velvet chairs — this room is easily the chillest space in our house.”

And right now, you can score her favorite velvet blue chair for more than half off! Yes, we’re serious. The funky-silhouetted accent chair has a stylish tufting that brings the perfect modern charm to any living room or bedroom — it surely did in Moore’s living room. Plus, it comes in four different colors: Moore’s favorite blue, light gray, hunter green, and camel.

So, if you’re in the market for some chic new seating, take a page out of Moore’s modern home style guide and scoop up this amazing deal while you still can. Her beloved armchair is on sale at Wayfair and Joss & Main right now, too.

Buy It! Naya Armchair in Navy, $445.99 (orig. $987.17); allmodern.com

Buy It! Naya Armchair in Light Gray, $445.99 (orig. $987.17); allmodern.com

Buy It! Naya Armchair in Hunter Green, $445.99 (orig. $987.17); allmodern.com

Buy It! Naya Armchair in Camel, $445.99 (orig. $987.17); allmodern.com