A $680 Robot Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Call a 'Miracle' Is Just $148 at Amazon
If you're still lugging out a hefty vacuum cleaner every time you need to clean up a mess, consider that a robot vacuum that can do the same thing — except you can just sit back and watch.
Suddenly looking to buy? Good thing the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is currently on sale at Amazon: Normally $680, the dual-function device is under $150 with a sale and a coupon, putting it at a major 79 percent off.
The robot vacuum can hit up to 1,400 pascals of power, effortlessly picking up dust, paper scraps, crumbs, and other tiny garbage. Choose from four cleaning modes (auto, spot, edge, and zig-zag), which can be controlled via the remote or phone app, then let the device do its thing. It's capable of running for up to 100 minutes before heading back to its charging station.
The vacuum doubles as a mop, complete with a 230-milliliter water tank, that can be used over hard floors, laminate, ceramic, granite, and parquet. Thanks to a set of intelligent sensors, the vacuum won't crash into obstacles or accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. Plus, with its slim design, it can easily reach every corner of the house and glide under bulky furniture.
Buy It! Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $147.99 with coupon (orig. $679.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this robot vacuum and mop, with users noting that it makes "life easier." They're "amazed" at how much dirt the device picks up, and as one particularly shared, "It picks up a lot more than I expected."
Another reviewer called the vacuum a "miracle… [it] leaves my floors looking immaculate." They initially thought they'd need a $700 Roomba, but was pleasantly surprised that this now-$148 device works just as well. They finished off by adding, "I would definitely recommend it; it gets the job done!"
Head to Amazon to get the Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for under $150 while it's seriously discounted!
