PSA Pet Owners: Shoppers Say 'You Need' This Robot Vacuum Mop Combo — and It's on Sale Right Now

There's nothing quite like a freshly cleaned home, but for many, it might feel like you're having to clean up messes 24/7, especially if you have pets, kids, and frequent visitors. Stick vacuums can be quite handy for sucking up dust or pet hair, and a mop and bucket are great for soaking up spills, but using them both can be time-consuming and really do a number on your back.

Instead, why not let a robot do the work?

The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo has 1,400 pascals of power, giving it unbelievable suction on hardwood, tile, and carpet. The 230-milliliter water tank also allows this little device to mop up spills and dirt, giving you double the cleaning power. You can unleash the robot vacuum mop combo for 100 minutes at a time before it'll send itself to rest in the charging dock automatically. Once it charges back up, you can send it back out on another cleaning mission if needed.

Plus, the robot vacuum mop combo is currently on sale at Amazon, and thanks to an on-site coupon saving you an additional $35, you can snag the device for $145 right now.

The "easy to use" vacuum mop combo features four cleaning modes (auto, spot, edge, and zig-zag), which can be controlled via the remote, the Tuya smart app from your phone, or through voice commands when connected to your Alexa or Google Assistant. The brushless suction makes it an ideal choice for pet owners too, as you'll no longer have to drop everything and detangle any built-up fur it catches.

Amazon shoppers can't get over how well the robot vacuum mop combo cleans — particularly pet owners. "You need this in your home — especially if you have pets," one five-star reviewer said. They went on to describe the mess of fur their two shedding dogs leave, and added, "This thing will get it done and actually do it well enough you don't have to go behind it and redo its job."

Another shopper, who is also a pet owner, expressed how easy the device is to get used to, especially for those who are buying a robot vacuum for the first time. "[It] keeps my house clean of all the cat hair and cat food," they shared. "It normally would take daily sweeping to keep up with our pets but now, while I'm at work, it's all done." And a final enthused reviewer wrote: "This little vacuum packs a punch!"

