Depending on where you're looking for a robot vacuum, you've probably discovered that they can cost upwards of $900. If you're on a budget and prefer to minimize the number of cleaning machines you have, then consider a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that cleans any floor type and takes up minimal storage space.

The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is a two-in-one cleaning device that's currently 77 percent off, making it just $160 right now. This low price is a steal compared to other high-end brands, especially since it comes with a remote control and has all the same functional features, like compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Don't forget to download the Tuya app on your smartphone, as it allows you to schedule cleanings, change the cleaning mode, and indicate specific areas you want it to focus on.

The best part (aside from the low price) is that it can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge no matter if you're using the vacuum or mop mode. It even automatically goes back to its charging station once the cleaning is done or the battery becomes low.

Not only does the vacuum and mop clean multiple floor types, but it also has a slim design that makes it easy to get under furniture and in hard-to-reach areas. The set of sensors prevents it from falling down stairs, running into walls, and getting stuck, so you don't have to worry about it getting lost.

While in mop mode it'll use a 230-milliliter water tank and washable mopping cloth to wipe away stains and stubborn dirt that might otherwise be left behind by a vacuum. The vacuum mode uses a brushless suction power to suck up dirt, debris, and hair without causing tangles and jams.

One five-star reviewer claimed it's "great for pet hair" and added that it "doesn't make much sound while it's going." Several other shoppers said they are "impressed" with how well the vacuum works.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so take advantage of the nearly $540 discount while you still can. The Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo will help keep your house clean with the touch of a button so you can come home and enjoy your free time instead of doing chores. That alone makes the purchase well worth it.

